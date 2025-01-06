Melania Trump partnering with Amazon on documentary with 'unprecedented, behind-the-scenes' access

A new documentary about former and future first lady Melania Trump will hit the theaters, offering an "unprecedented, behind-the-scenes" look at the popular figure.

Melania is credited as an executive producer on the film that is scheduled to be released later this year in theaters, according to a release from Amazon Prime Video. The movie will be directed by Brett Ratner.

'We are excited to share this truly unique story with our millions of customers around the world.'

Filming for the documentary began in December after Trump won the most recent election.

"Prime Video will be sharing more details on the project as filming progresses and release plans are finalized," read a statement from an Amazon spokesperson. "We are excited to share this truly unique story with our millions of customers around the world."

Critics saw the announcement as part of a suspected campaign by Amazon founder and owner Jeff Bezos to repair his relationship with the president-elect after previously feuding in public statements. Bezos plans to donate $1 million to Trump's inaugural fund and traveled to Mar-a-Lago to meet with him very soon after Trump won the election.

The soon-to-be first lady has largely stayed out of the limelight in recent years, but in September, she agreed to her first sit-down interview in two years to talk about the assassination attempts against her husband.

"They were miracles, really," Melania said to Ainsley Earhardt. "I think something was watching over him. I think it's almost like [our] country really needs him."

