Melania Trump partners with Putin to lead humanitarian effort in war-torn region

First lady Melania Trump has joined forces with an unexpected foreign leader to lead a crucial humanitarian effort in a war-torn region.

During a press conference Friday, Mrs. Trump announced her partnership with Russian President Vladimir Putin to reunite Ukrainian children with their families. So far, eight children who were displaced by the war were reunited with their families in just the last day or so, she indicated. The first lady also confirmed that she remains in communication with Putin to continue the effort.

'I hope peace will come soon. It can begin with our children.'

"A child's soul knows no borders, no flags," Trump said.

"We must foster a future for our children which is rich with potential, security, and complete with free will," she added. "A world where dreams will be realized rather than faded by war."

During her address, the first lady recounted the initial letter she wrote to Putin in August 2024, raising concerns about the children who were separated from their families due to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

"Since then, President Putin and I have had an open channel of communication regarding the welfare of these children," Trump said.

Over the last three months, both Ukraine and Russia have participated in several "back-channel meetings" that Trump says have all been "in good faith."

"Each child has lived in turmoil because of the war in Ukraine," she said, speaking about the eight children who were reunited this week. "Three were separated from their parents and displaced to the Russian Federation because of frontline fighting. The other five were separated from family members across borders because of the conflict."

Mrs. Trump also said that Russia has agreed to work alongside officials to return children who have turned 18 since their displacement.

"Again, this remains an ongoing effort," Trump said. "Plans are already under way to reunify more children in the immediate future. I hope peace will come soon. It can begin with our children."

