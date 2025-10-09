Trump teases shutdown consequences for Democrats: 'A little taste of their own medicine'

Over a week into the Democrat-induced government shutdown, President Donald Trump revealed just how far the administration is willing to go.

During a Cabinet meeting Thursday, Trump said Democrats will get "a little taste of their own medicine." The government has officially entered its ninth day of the shutdown, and neither Democrats nor Republicans seem to have budged. As a result, Trump is turning up the pressure.

'They wanted to do this.'

"Despite all of the damage that it's caused, the shutdown, it's been, you know, pretty damaging, I mean, not yet because it's early, but it gets a little bit worse as it goes along," Trump said.

As a result, Trump said his administration will "be making cuts that will be permanent."

"We're only going to cut Democrat programs, I hate to tell you," Trump said.

"We'll be cutting some very popular Democrat programs. ... They wanted to do this, so we'll give them a little taste of their own medicine," Trump added.

Democrats have voted several times to keep the government closed since the September 30 funding deadline. The Republican-led funding bill is a clean continuing resolution with no partisan anomalies. The only change in the GOP's bill is a bipartisan increase in security funding for lawmakers following Charlie Kirk's assassination.

In contrast, the Democrat-led funding bill boasts a $1.5 trillion price tag and aims to reverse most if not all legislative accomplishments achieved through Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

"Chuck Schumer proclaimed this morning that every day gets better for them," Trump said. "No, every day it's actually getting worse for them, and they're having a rebellion in the Democrat Party because they want to stop."

"This is a confession that he's acting, not to serve the people, but to serve the partisan interests of his party," Trump added. "And I don't think he's serving them well because ... they just lost an election in a landslide."

