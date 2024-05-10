Memphis mom turns daughter over to police after seeing security video of suspect in shooting death over $60 oral sex deal

A Tennessee woman marched her daughter to the police station after seeing security video of the aftermath where a man was shot and killed over $60 in Memphis.

The Memphis Police Department said the body of the deceased man was found near Filmore Avenue in Cherokee Park on Monday just before 8 a.m. Security video showed a woman running way from the park about the time that they believe the man was killed.

That evening, Shante Jones was watching the news and was shocked to find that the woman caught on video looked just like her daughter.

“I don’t condone violence. I don’t. If you do something, you will pay for it,” said Jones to WHBQ-TV.

The next day, she brought her daughter to the office of the homicide detectives.

Court records say that 26-year-old Kenyetta Hayes told police that the man had offered to pay her $60 for oral sex when she saw him at the Marathon gas station on Lamar Avenue. She said she intended to rob him and not participate in oral sex.

Police said that when Hayes and the man got to the park, she shot and killed him in order to take his $60. She reportedly told police she was "thirsty for money" and used the money to buy two hot wing combo meals for herself and her boyfriend.

Despite admitting that the woman on the video was her daughter, she says that she doesn't believe she pulled the trigger.

Police however, charged Hayes with first-degree murder in perpetration of a robbery. Judge Ronald Lucchesi told Hayes Thursday in court that she could face the death penalty or life in prison if she's convicted for the crime.

Jones had a warning for young people who were at risk of getting in trouble.

"Think about what you're doing," she said. "They need to be a leader, not a follower, and watch who they hang around with."

Hayes said she had $13 leftover after buying the combos, prompting many on social media to comment on inflation hitting chicken wing prices.

A recent report found that the murder rate in Memphis and the surrounding had soared by 50% in 2023 from the previous year, and crime rates across the board had increased from 2022.

Here's a local news report about the incident:

