WATCH: Ron DeSantis roasts GOP for refusing DOGE cuts: ‘The swamp has won’

President Trump’s "big, beautiful bill" was packaged as a brilliant plan to save money by slashing federal spending and reducing the size of government. The Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk, pushed hard to include big spending cuts it claimed could save a whopping $175 billion.

In the end, however, Congress rejected the DOGE’s proposed permanent cuts. The bill that passed on May 22 temporarily pauses some funding but mostly just reallocates funds to priorities like tax cuts, military, and border security, prompting Musk and the Americans who hoped for a smaller federal government to express frustration. Once again, the plan to shrink the government failed.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) made his disappointment well known. On May 27 at a press conference, he ripped into congressional Republicans for failing to codify the DOGE cuts, suggesting they betrayed voters.

Pat Gray plays the clip of DeSantis’ scathing comments.

“Elon Musk went into this DOGE effort. He was getting lampooned, I mean like they're firebombing his Tesla dealerships; media is smearing him relentlessly; his businesses suffered — all this stuff because he basically said, ‘Look, we can't keep doing this, and we need to moderate and reduce the amount of money that the federal government is spending,”’ he said.

He argued that Congress’ failure to make a single DOGE cut is evidence that “we need a balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution” and “term limits for members of Congress.”

“DOGE and Elon were on a collision course with the swamp. ... I don't think there's any question that DOGE fought the swamp, and so far, the swamp has won,” he added.

Pat agrees — “Elon Musk took a blood bath over DOGE,” and yet for all of his efforts, “none of it was codified into law.”

“Not only that, but the man donated $250 million” to support Donald Trump and Republican candidates in the 2024 election cycle, adds co-host Keith Malinak.

Pat says he doesn’t blame Elon for being upset with Republicans, as he himself has long been angered with their spending habits. “This is why we talk about Republicans the way we do because they do this every time ... and we knew they were going to do it again, and they did!” he condemns. “I don't claim the Republicans because they're just the party of being let down over and over and over again.”

“As far as fiscal conservatism, there's almost no such thing anymore.”

To hear Gov. DeSantis’ comments and more of the “Unleashed” panel’s analysis, watch the episode above.

