'Mess around and find out': Thief tries to rob the wrong car, gets 'butt whipped' by 66-year-old Florida man

A Florida man suffered a demoralizing comeuppance when he attempted to carjack the wrong person, according to police.

A car thief reportedly attempted to steal a vehicle that was parked outside a residence early Thursday morning. The owner heard a commotion outside his home and called 911 after seeing a man attempting to break into his car.

The suspect – identified by police as 29-year-old Blake Robinson – was confronted by the 66-year-old owner of the vehicle before law enforcement arrived at the crime scene.

Authorities said the pair got into a physical altercation and Robinson knocked the owner to the ground and then kicked him in the head. However, Robert Polk fought back and was able to incapacitate Robinson until police arrived.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said in a post on Facebook, "Welcome to Brevard County, where we proudly support… 'Play stupid games…win stupid prizes.'"

Brevard County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the crime scene and arrested Robinson, who allegedly had blood around his mouth and "was seemingly having a tough time getting up off of the ground, after getting his butt whipped by a 66-year-old man!"

The sheriff's office wrote, "That’s right Mr. Tough Guy, Robinson, got manhandled by a 66-year-old man who thankfully only required brief medical treatment and was left without any serious injuries!"

Deputies noted Polk's face was red and swollen, and one of his ears was covered in blood.

Robinson needed to get medical attention after being beaten up by the owner, according to police.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office wrote, "As for Robinson, he was fortunate enough to be in Brevard County where he won a few prizes for being stupid including a chauffeured ride to a local medical facility to check his injuries before arriving at his less than luxurious accommodations at 'Ivey's Iron Bar Lodge! At the lodge he was given a freshly washed 2 piece ensemble to get comfortable in, before being shown to his sleeping area in our open floor plan."

Robinson was charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and felony battery on a person over the age of 65. He was booked in the Brevard County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the suspect "got an enhanced charge for hitting someone over the age of 65 who ended up whooping his punk butt!"

Ivey added, "As we like to say here in Brevard County, 'Mess Around and Find Out!'"

