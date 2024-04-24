'Sharp as a tack': Michael Douglas praises Biden's mental acuity, claims memory issues are a common problem

Actor Michael Douglas defended President Biden's age and mental health saying that according to his sources, the president is as sharp as a tack.

On CNN's "GPS" with Fareed Zakaria, Douglas was asked about his age (79) in relation to President Biden, who is 81 years old.

"You're about President Biden's age," Zakaria remarked. "You're doing fantastically. You look like a million bucks. Why don't you fully run for president?" he asked Douglas.



"Oh, I did the movie once, you know," Douglas replied, perhaps referring to his role as the commander in chief in the 1995 film "The American President."

"Did it ever tempt you?" Zakaria continued.



"Well, I knew I had the ending, so the difference is having the ending," Douglas joked. "No. They asked me to run for governor a couple of times in California. And I remember saying, 'Well, where do you want me?' 'Well, we need a man who can finance his own campaign.' Yeah ..." Douglas recalled.

"'You know, who has credibility, notoriety, who is well known around everything.' And I remember saying, 'You sure you're not looking for a kamikaze pilot?' I said, 'I don't think so.'"

Zakaria pressed on, asking Douglas if he was "one of those people who wished [Biden] had bowed out and left the field to somebody else."

Douglas explained that according to those he has spoken with, Biden's mental acuity is top notch.

"I think that I walk a little similar to him and the people that I've talked to, and everybody that I have, say he is as sharp as a tack. He's fine," he reiterated. "We all have an issue of memories as we get older, we forget names ... he's overcome a stutter in his life and sometimes he might."

Douglas then shifted toward a comparison to President Trump as evidence that Biden is more fit for the job.

"Let's just say that his entire cabinet, including his vice president, everybody in his cabinet would be more than happy to work with him again in the next term. I cannot say that about the other candidate running because nobody in his cabinet for 2016 wants to be involved with him," Douglas claimed.

While he did not specify which party asked him to run for governor of California, Douglas has a long history of donating to well-known Democrats dating back to the 1980s. Donor records allege that Douglas donated to John Kerry for Senate in 1990, Dianne Feinstein for Senate in 1992, and Joe Biden for Senate in 1995.

The records showed that Douglas reportedly donated $516,500 to Democrats between 1979-2006 and $2,750 to Republicans.

He has also advocated for gun control ever since the killing of John Lennon.

"I was there the night John Lennon was shot, three blocks away. It left a lasting impression on me," Douglas once said. "It motivated me to do whatever I could to lobby for small-arms control."