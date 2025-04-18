Ex-middle school teacher slapped with felony charges over accusations of shocking student sex scandal

A former middle school teacher in Texas is facing felony charges after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student, according to reports.

Kara Hernandez – a 31-year-old from Missouri City, Texas – was arrested and charged with indecency with a child involving sexual contact and an improper relationship between an educator and a student. Her bond has been set at $50,000.

Hernandez is reportedly married with four children.

Hernandez had been a teacher at Ronald Thornton Middle School until she resigned from her teaching position in September 2024.

The Fort Bend Independent School District said in a statement, “The district took action immediately after allegations came to light, and during our investigation the teacher resigned in place of termination in September 2024.”

A grand jury indictment accused Hernandez of having sexual contact with a student enrolled at the school, according to court documents obtained by KPRC-TV.

The alleged relationship happened in April and October of 2022 while Hernandez worked at the Houston-area school, according to court documents.

KRIV-TV obtained a letter that the Fort Bend Independent School District sent to parents regarding the shocking allegations against the former Ronald Thornton Middle School teacher.

“Recently, allegations of past inappropriate conduct by a Thornton Middle School staff member were brought to the district’s attention by a former student," the statement began.

"Fort Bend ISD immediately began an investigation, and the staff member was immediately removed from the campus and placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The staff member will not be returning to FBISD," the district stated.

According to the school's website, Hernandez had been the orchestra director at Ronald Thornton Middle School and an orchestra camp coordinator.

Henandez's bio on the school's orchestra website states: "Mrs. Hernandez firmly believes that her purpose in life is to provide an exceptional music education for students."

"When she is not teaching or practicing her viola, she enjoys spending time outdoors and supporting the Houston Astros with her husband and their four children," the bio reads.

It was not specified if the alleged incidents happened at the school, but records show that the alleged victim was a student at Ronald Thornton Middle School.

Anyone with information regarding the allegations of child sex abuse is urged to contact the Fort Bend ISD Police Department at 281-634-5500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 281-491-8477 to remain anonymous.

Hernandez is scheduled to appear in court on April 28.

