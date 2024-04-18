Migrant suspected of double homicide used CBP's app to gain entry into US

A Haitian migrant suspected of murdering two men in New York previously used United States Customs and Border Protection's CBP One app to gain entry into the country, Fox News Digital reported.



Kenol Baptiste, 30, was arrested by Middletown police on April 1 and charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Baptiste allegedly fatally stabbed two male roommates. One of the victims died at the scene. The other victim sustained multiple stab wounds and was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries during surgery.

Fox News Digital reported that the suspect lived at the same address as the victims, and the three individuals were acquaintances. Both of the victims were also Haitian nationals. Their names have not been released to the public.

Police located Baptiste in a wooded area near the apartment complex shortly after the incident. Authorities have not revealed a possible motive behind the killings.

Middletown Police Chief John Ewanciw told Mid Hudson News , "In follow-up with members of the community, we are learning that this group of individuals moved in there about a year ago."

According to Ewanciw, Baptiste entered the U.S. approximately eight months ago.

"Our suspect, due to fingerprinting responses, we learned that he came to the United States about eight months ago," he told Mid Hudson News. "We are still trying to track back how, where, when."

Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus called the killings "a failure on all levels of the federal government," noting that Baptiste was awaiting a federal deportation hearing, News 12 reported.

"It was one of the most brutal murders that some law enforcement is reporting to us that they’ve seen," Neuhaus added.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement told Fox News Digital that Baptiste booked an appointment for July 25 at a port of entry using the CBP One app. He was given a notice to appear, processed, and released into the country's interior pending removal proceedings.

Following the killings, ICE issued a detainer request. Once he is released from jail, he will be transferred into federal immigration custody.

Since 2023, the CBP One app, which has been expanded under the Biden administration, has allowed 547,000 individuals to make appointments at ports of entry.