Does she have the courage? Speaker Johnson calls on Harris to consider invoking 25th Amendment: 'A dangerous situation'

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) called on President Joe Biden's Cabinet to consider invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Biden from office.

Passed after John F. Kennedy's assassination, the 25th Amendment outlines the important process of presidential succession and what happens when the president is incapacitated and left unable to carry out his duties.

Section 4 reads:

Whenever the Vice President and a majority of either the principal officers of the executive departments or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the President pro tempore of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the Vice President shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as Acting President.

On Tuesday, Johnson said he believes most Americans would agree that Biden's Cabinet should strongly consider invoking the 25th Amendment against their boss.

"In good conscience, if I were in the Biden Cabinet, I would be wrestling with that question because I would know what we all know now, that Joe Biden is not up to the task, and it's a dangerous situation," Johnson said.



"There's a time to every purpose under Heaven — desperate times call for desperate measures. I think the 25th Amendment is appropriate here," he continued.

"We all know that the House doesn't have the authority to do that; it's the vice president of the United States that has to initiate that process," he explained. "We don't have any involvement unless there's a disagreement between the president and what the vice president and the Cabinet decide."

His perspective aside, Johnson added that he is "under no illusion" that Vice President Kamala Harris or the Cabinet will actually invoke the 25th Amendment.

The fact that few people are discussing the 25th Amendment in this situation is interesting.

Not only was the 25th Amendment repeatedly weaponized when Donald Trump was president, but the fact that a significant number of Americans — including Democrats — think Biden should not run for re-election raises an important question: If Biden can't be president for four more years, how is he qualified for the job right now?

No matter the case, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen confirmed on Tuesday that Biden's Cabinet is not considering using the 25th Amendment.

Still, House Republicans could pass a resolution calling on Harris to act, much as Democrats did to then-Vice President Mike Pence after the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

It's not clear, however, whether Johnson plans to take the symbolic action.

