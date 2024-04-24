Mike Rowe raises important question about Ivy League schools as 'thugs and bullies' protest Israel: 'Truly lost its mind'

Mike Rowe has no patience for the anti-Semitic craziness taking place at Ivy League schools.

Columbia University became ground zero for anti-Semitism last week when students set up the "Gaza Solidarity Encampment." Anti-Israel protests, which are threatening the safety of Jewish students, have since spilled over to other Ivy League schools and universities across the country.

According to Rowe, this latest example of far-left behavior should persuade Americans to stop supporting the Ivy League and instead support trade schools.

"Why? Because the Ivy League has truly lost its mind," Rowe said in a statement.



Rowe took specific issue with Columbia University president Minouche Shafik, who instituted remote learning for the rest of the semester. The "How America Works" host said that students should be "livid" that Shafik made the change to appease a "noisy rabble of thugs and bullies calling for the eradication of Israel."

"It’s simply mind-boggling that the president of this university would rather consign her students to another crucible of remote learning, than permanently expel the protesters," he said.

Rowe then raised an important question that underscores the phenomenon that far-left ideology has captured American universities.

"I mean, seriously, what does it take to get expelled from Columbia?" he asked.

"These creeps are on camera, literally screaming into the faces of Jewish students," he continued. "That’s what you get for $68,000 a year at Columbia — an administration who cowers in the face of thugs and bullies, and a university president who would rather make your kids try to learn off campus, than take a truly hard line with those students calling for the murder of Jews.

"For the love of God, expel them," Rowe pleaded. "Calling for murder is not protected speech."

Pressure is mounting on Shafik to resign.

Whereas at first, the anti-Israel protesters were angry that she allowed police officers to arrest demonstrators, now, the other side is upset that her administration is, in many ways, accommodating the protesters by negotiating with them.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R) visited Columbia on Wednesday, where he called on Shafik to resign.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also spoken up about the protests.

"What’s happening in America’s college campuses is horrific," he said. "It has to be condemned and condemned unequivocally. But that’s not what happened. The response of several university presidents was shameful."

