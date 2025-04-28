Military members swept up in raid of shady club teeming with illegal aliens, MS-13 and TDA gangsters

Hundreds of federal agents descended upon an allegedly illegal nightclub in Colorado Springs early Sunday morning, resulting in the detention of more than 100 illegal aliens.

At around 3:45 a.m., officers with the Drug Enforcement Administration and at least nine other federal agencies raided the club, located inside a strip mall. Prior to forcing their way in, they announced via loudspeaker in both English and Spanish that they had a warrant and demanded that all occupants exit the building in an orderly fashion.

In all, more than 200 people were inside, and 114 were arrested for alleged federal immigration violations, the DEA said. Most of the illegal immigrants came from Central and South American countries, and all are now in ICE custody.

'It’s obviously concerning to have active-duty military involved.'

Jonathan Pullen, the special agent in charge at the DEA Rocky Mountain Division, indicated to reporters that federal and local agencies had spent months investigating a maelstrom of unsavory behaviors going on inside the "underground, illegal" nightclub.

"What was happening inside was significant drug trafficking, prostitution, crimes of violence," Pullen said. "We seized a number of guns in there."

Pullen also noted that known members of violent gangs like MS-13 and Tren de Aragua were likewise at the club that night, though whether any of them were arrested is unclear.

"Only those here illegally or those on warrants were taken into custody. Most partygoers were eventually released," the DEA noted on social media, along with pictures of several attendees who made questionable clothing choices that night.

"We're not the fashion police," the agency joked.

Active-duty service members were rounded up at the club, however, and some of them even allegedly abetted the illegal activity.

"We had active-duty service members who were running security at the club and involved in some of these crimes," Pullen claimed. "It’s obviously concerning to have active-duty military involved."

Fort Carson, an Army base, is located in Colorado Springs. The Army confirmed that some members had been at the club that night and that it would partner with the DEA in conducting an investigation, ABC News reported.

"As this is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to provide additional information at this time," a spokesperson for the Army Criminal Investigations Division told CNN.

Whether any of the service members have actually been arrested or charged with a crime is unclear.

Thankfully, no agents were injured during the raid, though one partygoer apparently sustained life-threatening injuries jumping through a window in an attempt to escape.

'Colorado without question has been a hub for illegal immigration due to the sanctuary policies of the city of Denver.'

President Donald Trump celebrated the news of the raid on Truth Social: "A big Raid last night on some of the worst people illegally in our Country — Drug Dealers, Murderers, and other Violent Criminals, of all shapes and sizes."

Attorney General Pam Bondi likewise expressed satisfaction about the success of the operation: "This morning @DEAHQ apprehended over 100 illegal aliens at an underground night club frequented by Tda and MS-13 terrorists. Cocaine, meth, and pink cocaine was seized. 2 people were also arrested on existing warrants."

State and local officials likewise gave at least tepid support for the enforcement of alleged weapons and drug offenses, though some sidestepped the immigration issues involved.

Colorado Springs Police Department Chief Adrian Vasquez noted that the raid was the result of a "months-long" investigation into "serious criminal activity." "Arrests for these criminal violations are expected," he stated.

Vasquez also emphasized that his department focused solely on "criminal violations affecting the safety of our community" since it "is not authorized to conduct immigration enforcement under Colorado law."

Mayor Yemi Mobolade, who was briefed on the raid before it occurred, was likewise circumspect in his language.

"Let me be clear: Criminal activity of any kind, from anyone, will not be tolerated in Colorado Springs. This investigation and the execution of these warrants are the result of clear evidence of serious criminal conduct," Mobolade said.

A spokesperson said that Colorado Democrat Gov. Jared Polis "is focused on making Colorado safer for everyone, and that includes cracking down on illegal drugs and firearms. We await the details from the DEA and federal government on this action."

Douglas County Sheriff Darren Weekly touted his office's "support role" in some of the drug and weapons operations, KDVR said, then took aim at the sanctuary policies that have allowed illegal immigration to fester in the state.

"Colorado without question has been a hub for illegal immigration due to the sanctuary policies of the city of Denver in conjunction with radical legislation (including this session) from the State Capitol affirming Colorado’s sanctuary status," Weekly said.

"As the Sheriff of Douglas County, I will do everything I can within Colorado law to support our federal partners. This, in turn, helps keep my community safe."

Mike Moon, who owns the property where the club was operating, by contrast, expressed "shock" at what had apparently been going on under cover of darkness. "It's pretty shocking, considering our political environment and all the news that's happening around the country, that they thought that this was even a wise idea to do something illegal like this," he said.

Moon added that the underground club is a violation of the terms of the lease agreement and that the property does not have a liquor license. However, the apparently derelict tenants were expected to be out of the building by the end of the month anyway.

