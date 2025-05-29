Minneapolis police officers rip into Tim Walz's 2024 VP run: 'That made no sense'

Minneapolis police officers had heavy criticisms for Governor Tim Walz (D) and were left dumbfounded as to why former Vice President Kamala Harris picked him to be her running mate for the 2024 election.

The officers gave their thoughts on the ordeal during an exclusive interview with Blaze Media for the five-year anniversary of the Black Lives Matter riots that ravaged the city after the death of George Floyd. The police officers interviewed were part of the Minneapolis Police Department's response to the week-long riots, and they say Walz's ineffective leadership during an intense moment of crisis made the situation worse.

"I think he made some comments leading up to the last election to make it sound like he supports law enforcements, but I think his actions and indecision ... back in 2020 proved otherwise," said one officer.

"That made no sense to me that they chose the guy who let all of this happen in one of the largest metropolitan areas, that he would be considered to run for the vice presidency. He has been way over his head in the current office that he holds. I can't believe that they would even consider him for that after [the riots]," a second officer said. "He should be ashamed for everything that happened there."

The second officer also lambasted Mayor Jacob Frey (D) and the Minneapolis City Council because "it's been a complete embarrassment since all this has happened, with all their decisions that they've made with how to run the police department."

Frey is running for re-election to a third term as mayor.

Since his election defeat, Walz appears to be laying the groundwork for a 2028 presidential run by holding town halls in other states to protest against the Trump administration.

"I would actually love to see [Walz] run again," a third officer admitted.

When asked why, the officer said, "I got a lot of amusement out of his 2024 vice presidential run, because I think it just really opened the window to a lot of people nationally to see kind of how goofy he is. I think a lot of people looked up and said, 'Who is this guy?' In Minnesota, we had to raise our hands and said, 'Yeah, he's ours. Sorry.'"

