Liz Wheeler: The CDC is blowing up my phone with 'invasive' questions

Over the past couple of weeks, BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler has been receiving a series of disturbing and invasive phone calls from the United States government. Not from her contacts within the Trump administration — but from the CDC.

“The Centers for Disease Control inquiring about the vaccination status of my children,” Wheeler says on “The Liz Wheeler Show.” “You and I must raise our voices to put a stop to this, because to call this a violation of privacy would be the understatement of the year.”

“To call this invasive would hardly even describe the level of government overreach that the government bureaucrats, which you and I have not elected in the CDC, are facing,” she continues.

In one of the calls from the CDC, Wheeler was told the organization was conducting a “national immunization survey” and was asked if she had any vaccine-age children from the ages of 6 months to 17 years old living in her household.

“The purpose of it is for the government to collect data about what percentage of children have complied — or parents of these children have complied — with the CDC’s recommended childhood immunization schedule,” Wheeler explains.

“So, my taxpayer dollars are not only paying for the survey; they’re paying for the government bureaucrats who hate me to purchase my phone number,” she continues, adding, “It is time for the HHS Secretary, RFK Jr., to put a stop to this.”

While others have attempted to claim this is no big deal, as it’s “standard,” Wheeler believes that anyone who cares about their medical freedom should be outraged.

“Do we want to be asking parents these questions? Do we want to be violating the privacy of children in this way? Because this is not just a personal affront to me as a mother and me as an individual. There are security risks to you that are inherent to this program,” Wheeler says.

“We don’t have to accept this simply because public health officials tell us that it’s standard,” she continues. “Public health officials also told us it was standard to social distance, to mask our toddlers, to lock down our churches, to stay in our homes, to take an experimental vaccine.”

“The era of taking public health experts' word for it has come to end, and so must this policy,” she adds.

