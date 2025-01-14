Minnesota Dems play hardball, swear in secretly to avoid GOP majority

Democratic members of the Minnesota state House decided to start the new year with a game of hardball, taking their oaths of office in secret to keep Republicans from seizing the majority.

As they did on a national scale, Minnesota Democrats — formally members of the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, or DFL — fared poorly in November. House DFLers lost three seats in the election and another seat when a winner was declared ineligible because he did not live in the district.

Until the special election for that district later this month, Republicans should have a 67-66 majority in the state House. They had already designated Lisa Demuth as speaker.

However, DFLers sidestepped the GOP's chance at taking control by swearing in at a separate location outside the Capitol on Sunday, two days before the first legislative session. All but one DFLer was sworn in at the Minnesota History Center by Hennepin County Judge Kevin Burke.

The House DFL's campaign committee paid to rent the room, a spokesperson for the center confirmed to CBS News.

'This move is a slap in the face to the institution and to every voter who expects their elected officials to act in good faith.'

In a caucus press release, the DFL members made plain their reasons for taking the oath early: "Democrats are prepared to deny the 68-member quorum required to conduct House business until successful power-sharing negotiations conclude with Republicans."

DFLers believe that Republicans need 68 House members to make a quorum and plan to boycott the first few weeks of the session, at least until the special election, to prevent it from happening. Republicans, however, believe they need only 67 members.

According to DFL state Rep. Melissa Hortman, Republicans also intend to continue as the majority party, even if the DFL candidate prevails in the special election and the parties are once again split 67-67.

"We know that a tie is likely coming in two weeks and yet, this morning, we heard from Lisa Demuth that she said that won’t matter; she’s going to be speaker for two years and exercise power as if they were in charge for two years," Hortman said.

Hortman even hinted at possible violence, though Demuth denied the possibility and insisted her party was simply following the law.

"State law is clear: swearing in happens at noon on the day the legislature convenes; any attempt to subvert that is illegitimate," Demuth said.

Demuth then slammed the DFL for playing "political games."

"This move is a slap in the face to the institution and to every voter who expects their elected officials to act in good faith and uphold the integrity of the legislative process," she added. "Minnesotans sent us here to govern, not to play political games. I am calling on the Governor to call out this outrageous stunt and tell his party to do their jobs by showing up on Tuesday."

Hortman, designated to be the DFL speaker, claimed her party attempted to find common ground with Republicans but that their colleagues across the aisle refused to budge. "Once they elect a speaker, they could fire our staff. They could kick us out of our offices. They could change the rules," Hortman said.

"When we got back to a tie," she continued, confident of a DFL victory in the special election, "any motion would fail on a tie, so we would never be able to undo anything they did with the temporary leadership. So that's why it's so important to us that there's an agreement that says, 'Hey, during that three weeks, you want to be in charge? Go ahead and be in charge.'"

Secretary of State Steve Simon, a DFL, has agreed with his party that 68 is the necessary threshold for a quorum and said he will adjourn the session without it, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune.

The DFL House caucus has also ruffled the feathers of Republicans by swearing in a member whose electoral win is still in doubt. Rep. Brad Tabke won the race to represent Shakopee by just 14 votes total, prompting Republican candidate Aaron Paul to challenge his victory.

Republicans also argued that 20 missing absentee ballots may have swayed the final result, and Paul called on the court to declare the seat vacant until a special election can be held. Tabke’s lawyer, David Zoll, argued that the court plays only an advisory role in the case and that swearing in Tabke was therefore appropriate.

Dakota County Judge Tracy Perzel is presiding over the case but has yet to issue a ruling.

Meanwhile, members of the Minnesota Senate have had a similar problem with balance of power but have managed to come to amicable terms.

On December 27, DFL Sen. Kari Dziedzic passed away after a battle with ovarian cancer, leaving a vacant seat and the Senate split 33-33. The DFL and Republicans have reached an agreement to share power until a special election for the vacancy is held on January 28.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!