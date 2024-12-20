Republicans gain control of Minnesota House after judge disqualifies Democrat who failed residency requirement

Republicans in Minnesota are celebrating after a judge disqualified a Democratic politician over residency issues and handed control of the state House of Representatives to the GOP.

Democrats and Republicans each had 67 seats in the Minnesota House, but after Democrat Curtis Johnson was ruled disqualified, Republicans now have a slim, one-seat majority.

Johnson ran for House District 40B and won by 7,500 votes over Republican candidate Paul Wikstrom, but Wikstrom sued based on a residency requirement that a representative live in their district for at least six months prior to the election.

After reviewing surveillance evidence presented by Wikstrom, Judge Leonardo Castro found that Johnson failed to meet the requirement and called it a "deliberate, serious and material violation" of Minnesota election law. The seat will be filled through a special election, and in the meantime, Republicans will have a majority in the state House.

Minnesota Republican House Leader Lisa Demuth praised the decision.

“With the overwhelming evidence we heard during the trial that the Democrat candidate in Roseville never lived in the district, I applaud the court’s decision to grant the election contest and look forward to ensuring that a valid candidate represents District 40B during the upcoming legislative session,” read a statement from Demuth. “This is a clear reminder that laws matter, and integrity in the election process is non-negotiable.”

Democrats have the option to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

Minnesota's next legislative session will begin Jan. 14 under Republican control.

