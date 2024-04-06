Missouri police alert parents after former school bus driver charged with multiple counts of child molestation

Police in the St. Louis area are notifying families after a former bus driver with the Francis Howell School District was charged with dozens of crimes related to sexual abuse of minors. The St. Charles, Missouri police department announced that Robert W. Stillwell, 66, has been charged with multiple offenses as part of an ongoing investigation into Stillwell's alleged sexual contact with minors.

Stillwell reportedly drove a bus for the school district for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 school years and had contact with "hundreds" of children during that time, according to police. In a statement, the school district claimed that police have told them that none of Stillwell's alleged victims have been identified as former students who rode his bus, but the investigation remains ongoing.

According to KSDK-TV, police began investigating Stillwell last December when a family friend reported that Stillwell had sexually assaulted their child. Stilwell was arrested and charged with multiple crimes initially. Police obtained a search warrant of Stillwell's home, where they found "hundreds, if not thousands" of photos and videos depicting child sexual abuse, some of which appeared to depict Stillwell himself involved in sexual activity with children.

Parents are being asked to contact Detective Anthony Altman with the department's Cyber Crime Task Force at the number 636-949-4582 ext. 4582 if they have any information that Stillwell had any inappropriate contact with their children, or any other children.

The district claims that Stilwell has not been employed by the district since May 2023 and they say they are fully cooperating with police in their investigation.