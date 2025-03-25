Mollie Hemingway slams Democrat senator for benefiting from 'censorship industrial complex'

Mollie Hemingway, the editor in chief of the Federalist, spoke out against the Biden administration's "censorship industrial complex" before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

In an exchange with Democratic Sen. Peter Welch of Vermont, Hemingway pointed out how his party has peddled and directly benefited from measures implemented by former President Joe Biden that censor or otherwise stunt speech that deviates from the political orthodoxy of the day. Welch, however, insisted that the censorship industrial complex is merely an "abstract term."

'You can rely on the censorship industrial complex to do the work for you.'

"The industrial censorship complex is an abstract term that doesn't mean a lot to me, but it conveys a lot of meaning obviously to the many people here," Welch said. "But it has to get down to something very concrete as to what the government did. If it's an NGO, your view and I think the chairman's view too is that that NGO is hand and glove with the government."

Hemingway promptly explained the extent of the government's relationship with NGOs that has caused conservative and dissenting outlets to be censored.

"The government will work in partnership with NGOs on something like the Election Integrity Partnership where they flag items for removal from social media companies," Hemingway replied. "And so they are funding these NGOs, sometimes they're actually flagging for these NGOs, for-profit Big Tech companies will then remove the content."

It's no secret that the government has worked closely with NGOs to suppress dissenting speech and independent platforms, including Blaze News. Despite the long and well-documented history of this collusion, Welch argued that Democrats are simply not sophisticated enough to execute such large-scale censorship.

"This is just an observation," Welch said. "I'm part of the Democratic Party. You give us way too much credit for being that organized to be able to put this whole massive enterprise together."

"In part because you can rely on the censorship industrial complex to do the work for you," Hemingway said.

Immediately following Hemingway's response, Welch quickly yielded the remainder of his time.