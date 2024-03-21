Mom told her 7-year-old daughter to take purse from restaurant booth, police say. Things went downhill from there.

Police said a 27-year-old mother told her 7-year-old daughter to take a purse from a Georgia restaurant booth earlier this month, WAGA-TV reported.

What are the details?

After surveillance video was released showing what authorities said is Kenya Butler on March 2 encouraging her child to take an unattended purse from a booth at the Juicy Crab in Newnan, the station said a viewer helped lead investigators to Butler.

"After the story aired in the media, we were able to identify Kenya Butler as the offender in this case," Det. Taylor Dalton of the Newnan Police Department told WAGA.

Butler — a mother of three from Union City — is charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and theft by taking, the station said, adding that her 7-year-old daughter is not in trouble.

Police said Butler is seen on the video taking the girl over to the empty booth, saying something to the girl, and watching as the girl leaves with the purse, WAGA reported.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

Image source: YouTube screenshot

Image source: YouTube screenshot

That's not all

What's more, police added to the station that a group with Butler quickly left the restaurant after the purse was taken — skipping out on a bill of more than $500.

Image source: YouTube screenshot

WAGA said investigators have been trying to identify a man seen in the surveillance video who they believe is responsible for the bill. The station said anyone who can help police identify the man should call the Newnan Police Department.

Mom accused of using child to steal purse | FOX 5 News youtu.be

How are people reacting?

Commenters on WAGA's Facebook page were none too pleased with Mom. Here's a sampling:

"I'm so glad that they got her. The whole story made me sick. Sorry parenting," one commenter wrote.

"Look at the example you have set for your children," another user said. "Now they’re probably have to be raised by somebody else until you get yourself together ... this should’ve been your job, raising your own children and giving them positive values in life. Did you know that one of the Ten commandments is do not steal[?] We pray for you; now you’ve made this bed hard for yourself. I hope and pray you get some help!!"

"That baby will never forget that," another commenter observed. "Very sad."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!