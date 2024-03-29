More than $2 million slated to go to family of slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller

A GoFundMe fundraiser to benefit the widow of slain New York City Police Department officer Jonathan Diller has raised more than $636,000 so far.

Diller, who was only 31 years old and was the father of a young child, was fatally shot on Monday.

The funds raised from the GoFundMe will not be the only money going to the late officer's family.

Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports fame has announced $1.5 million will be going to Diller's family. Barstool Sports is selling "NEW YORK'S FINEST" shirts and indicating that all of the net proceeds will be donated to Diller's family. On Wednesday, Portnoy announced a donation match for the total amount raised through midnight. "Thanks to everybody who donated. We raised 750k. With the matching of the funds that brings the total to 1.5 million that will go directly to the family," he tweeted on Thursday.

Guy Rivera has been charged with the murder. Records reportedly indicate Rivera had been previously arrested by NYPD a whopping 21 times.

"Rivera, 34, whose last known address is on Broadway in Woodside, was charged with murder in the first and second degrees; attempted murder in the first and second degrees; four counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree; and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree," a Queens District Attorney's Office press release indicates. The release also notes that the man "faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted."

Former President Donald Trump, who attended the wake on Thursday, declared in a Truth Social post, "THIS IS SUCH A SAD OCCASION—WE HAVE TO STOP IT, WE HAVE TO GET BACK TO LAW AND ORDER…WE HAVE TO DO A LOT OF THINGS DIFFERENTLY—BECAUSE THIS NOT WORKING…THIS IS HAPPENING TOO OFTEN…"

