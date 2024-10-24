More voters trust Trump over Harris on key issue

More voters across the seven battlegrounds trust former President Donald Trump to handle democracy over Vice President Kamala Harris, even as she repeatedly labels her Republican opponent a "fascist," according to a recent poll from the Washington Post.

Trump holds a three-point advantage over Harris on handling threats to democracy, according to the poll released Wednesday. At the same time, Harris and her party have incessantly hammered Trump for being a "fascist," a "threat to democracy," and even likening him to Hitler over the course of the campaign.

Although Harris is favored to handle social issues like abortion and health care, she is underwater on key issues like crime and immigration, according to the poll.

This trend remains true across undecided voters across key states, with 32% saying they trust Trump to handle democracy while 28% said the same for Harris, according to the poll.

Over a quarter of uncommitted voters in these states said they don't trust either candidate.

The issue of democracy ranks relatively high to swing-state voters, with 61% overall saying it is extremely important, including 71% of Democrats, 61% of Republicans, and 55% of independents, according to the poll.

Trump is also favored to handle top issues among swing-state voters.

Inflation and the economy have consistently ranked as top priorities, with 66% and 65%, respectively, saying it is "extremely important" to their vote for president, according to the poll. Trump is trusted over Harris 49% to 33% to handle inflation and 51% to 36% to handle the economy.

This disparity is likely attributable to the Biden-Harris administration's handling of the economy over the last three and a half years. The majority of key-state voters, 58%, said the economy is getting worse, while just 21% said it stayed the same and 21% said it got better, according to the poll.

Although Harris is favored to handle social issues like abortion and health care, she is underwater on key issues like crime and immigration, according to the poll. Trump polls at 45% trust to handle crime, while Harris trails at 35%. Similarly, 52% of battleground voters trust Trump to handle immigration, while just 33% said the same for Harris.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!