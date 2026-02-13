More YUGE economic news as inflation rate drops BIGLY

With the Trump administration celebrating a surprisingly strong jobs report release earlier this week, more good news has come to close the week.

On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released its January Consumer Price Index report, revealing some good news for the consumer.

According to the report, consumer prices rose 2.4% in January, marking a sharp decline from December's 2.7% rate.

CNN reported that this report was scheduled to publish on Wednesday but was two days late due to the partial federal government shutdown that ended last week.

Economists were surprised by the report, predicting a significant increase to the inflation rate, according to CNN.

Business Insider wrote that this was the lowest inflation rate since May 2025.

Not only was the January rate less than the November and December 2025 rate, it also shows a marked decline from four years ago.

In January 2022, one of the worst years for inflation during the Biden era, inflation was sitting at 7.48%, which was also among the slowest months of 2022, according to one source.

This unexpected turnaround in the inflation rate at the beginning of the new year will likely be taken into consideration by the Federal Reserve, which has maintained its higher interest rates in its effort to offset inflation.

