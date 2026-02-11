'Golden Age of America is upon us!' Delayed January jobs report exceeds expectations

After almost a week's delay, the Department of Labor released the highly anticipated January jobs report on Wednesday.

Originally scheduled for release on February 6, the January jobs report exceeded many experts' expectations.

'WOW! The Golden Age of America is upon us!!!'

The Department of Labor reported that 130,000 non-farm jobs and 172,000 total private jobs were added in January, nearly double the expectations set by one poll of economists, according to Fox News.

Furthermore, the unemployment rate was slightly lower than expected, sitting at 4.3% compared to the projected 4.4% rate.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Fox noted that the Department of Labor revised the November and December jobs reports down by 17,000 jobs, taken together.

President Trump reacted to the latest jobs report with enthusiasm while also calling for other actions to improve the U.S. economy: "GREAT JOBS NUMBERS, FAR GREATER THAN EXPECTED! The United States of America should be paying MUCH LESS on its Borrowings (BONDS!). We are again the strongest Country in the World, and should therefore be paying the LOWEST INTEREST RATE, by far. This would be an INTEREST COST SAVINGS OF AT LEAST ONE TRILLION DOLLARS PER YEAR — BALANCED BUDGET, PLUS."

"WOW! The Golden Age of America is upon us!!!" Trump added.

The White House's Rapid Response X account reported some more job-related news on Wednesday morning: "Under President Trump, federal employment has declined to its lowest level since 1966 — and the lowest level in recorded history as a share of the total workforce."

The post included a chart showing federal employment over the last five years, showcasing a precipitous decline since January 2025. According to the chart, there were more than three million federal employees in January 2025, but that number dropped below 2.7 million by January 2026.

