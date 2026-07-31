He refused helicopter rescue after suffering gruesome injury on Montana's highest mountain — what he did next was incredible

A man set out to scale Montana's tallest mountain, but he suffered a gruesome injury along the way. Yet still, the man miraculously hiked 10 miles down the mountain.

KTLA-TV reported that 32-year-old David Cifaldi and two hiking companions were crossing Montana’s ominous Froze-to-Death Plateau and approaching the summit of Granite Peak on the morning of July 20.

'A couple of inches the other way, and this would be a different story.'

The Mountain Guides, a hiking website, said that Granite Peak is Montana’s highest summit with an elevation of 12,803 feet.

"This formidable mountain is located in the heart of the remote and scenic Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness, just north of Yellowstone National Park," according to the Mountain Guides, which noted, "Granite Peak is considered by many to be the most difficult high-point summit after Denali."

Cifaldi suffered a grisly injury from a freak hiking accident during his arduous trek: He was impaled by his own steel-tipped trekking pole.

The Associated Press reported that a 44-inch steel-tipped pole "passed through the flesh beneath Cifaldi’s left arm, missing any vital organs, and protruded from his back."

Cifaldi proclaimed that he needed to get off the mountain.

"I was like, 'We've got to get off this mountain.' And they're both like, 'I don’t know about that,'" Cifaldi told the AP.

Cifaldi joked, "'Tis but a flesh wound."

Cifaldi, a wound care nurse in Montana, and his friends considered getting a helicopter to rescue him on the mountain. However, they decided that a helicopter rescue would be very expensive.

"Search and rescue coming to help you is free. The flight's not," Cifaldi explained.

"That was a factor in me deciding to self-rescue," Cifaldi continued. "But the fact that I had two experienced great friends with me and we had the ability to contact search and rescue if something went wrong made that a lot more of an easy decision."

The quick-thinking Cifaldi stated, "I think my nurse brain clicked on. As soon as I was able to self-assess and establish that this was not life-threatening right now, I was pretty convinced I was going to get off that mountain under my own power."

(WARNING: Graphic video)

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The group utilized a satellite-based communication device to inform local authorities that they planned to rescue Cifaldi themselves.

Stillwater County Search and Rescue team commander Ty Williams told the Associated Press that the first emergency call about Cifaldi was received at around 9:44 a.m. on July 20.

"There was no danger to anybody else. He didn’t want our help, and so we’re not going to essentially violate his rights or go against his wishes by forcing our help on him," Williams stated.

However, the impaled hiker would have to hike approximately 10 miles and descend about 5,000 feet to travel to a trailhead where Cifaldi’s friend had parked a vehicle, according to the Associated Press.

A GoFundMe campaign launched to help Cifaldi financially said, "David navigated the plateau's snowfields and boulder fields, made his way down past Mystic Lake, and reached the trailhead entirely under his own power — never once complaining, staying in remarkably high spirits. Near Mystic Lake, he even asked one of us to hike ahead and warn other hikers, so no children would have to see the wound."

It took the group more than six hours to get to the friend's vehicle, and then they transported Cifaldi to a local clinic.

Doctors at the clinic informed Cifaldi that he would need more advanced medical treatment when he returned to his hometown of Billings, Montana. The AP reported that Cifaldi's friends drove him for treatment at the St. Vincent Regional Hospital — where Cifaldi works as a nurse.

Doctors were able to remove the pole from Cifaldi.

The friend with the vehicle, Jesse Ross, credited Cifaldi’s confidence for conquering the challenge of hiking down the mountain with such a severe injury.

"The only reason it was possible at all was his confidence," Ross told the AP. "Who are we to say anything? He’s the medical person. Our job is just to support at that point."

Cifaldi declared, "I think 99 times out of a hundred I would make the same decision."

The GoFundMe campaign, which raised nearly $10,000, said Cifaldi may require surgery, missed time from work, and now faces "significant medical bills for an injury that happened while doing something he loves."

Cifaldi told KSL-TV, "I feel very lucky. A couple of inches the other way, and this would be a different story."

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