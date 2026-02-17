Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Investigators eliminate several potential suspects — including one looming figure

In an important development in the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, investigators have cleared several people from the suspect list — including one person who had been heavily scrutinized since Guthrie was first reported missing on February 1.

The New York Post reported on Monday that investigators have ruled out Nancy Guthrie's family from any suspicion in connection with her disappearance.

'The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case.'

“The Guthrie family — to include all siblings and spouses — has been cleared as possible suspects in this case,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Monday, according to Post.

“The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case,” he added. “To suggest otherwise is not only wrong, it is cruel. The Guthrie family are victims, plain and simple.”

Photo by Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images

Investigators have thus ruled out Nancy's children, Savannah, Annie, and Camron, as anything other than victims.

Also included on this list is Annie's husband, Tommaso Cioni, who was reportedly the last person to see Nancy Guthrie alive on January 31.

Prior to this development, Nanos said that he "understands" that Cioni would be subject to suspicion but warned people not to jump to rash judgments without evidence.

“I understand the pundits are out there. They’re gonna say, 'Well, he’s the last one to see her alive.' We understand that stuff. But, my goodness, you’re putting a mark on somebody who could be completely innocent. And more important than that, he’s family," Nanos said, according to the New York Post.

Cioni last saw Nancy around 9:45 p.m. on January 31 after he and Annie had dinner with her, according to reports.

Though a few people were detained by a SWAT team near Nancy's house in Tucson, Arizona, in connection with the investigation late last week, no one has yet been a named as a suspect.

