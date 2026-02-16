Nancy Guthrie investigators have new lead relating to suspect seen in terrifying doorbell video

Investigators searching for Nancy Guthrie said they have a new lead relating to the suspect seen in a terrifying doorbell video last week.

Pima County (Ariz.) Sheriff Chris Nanos told CBS News that investigators believe the suspect's clothing and face mask were purchased at Walmart, and they are trying to identify each brand.

The FBI previously described the individual in the surveillance video as a male with an average build who is about 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, the news network added.

The news network said it first reported that the suspect's backpack — identified as a black Ozark Trail Hiker — was sold exclusively at Walmart.

CBS News added that it's not yet known if the items were purchased online or in an Arizona store — or somewhere else. Investigators have spent several days reviewing surveillance video at local Walmarts, the sheriff also told the news network.

Authorities believe Guthrie — the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie — was abducted from her Tucson home in the middle of the night, CBS News said, adding that she has been missing since Feb. 1.

Nanos called the backpack one of the most promising leads in the case, the news network reported.

More from CBS News:

Walmart has provided records of all Ozark Trail Hiker online and in-store purchases over the past several months, including sales beyond the Tucson area, to investigators, Nanos told CBS News.



CBS News has reached out to Walmart corporate offices but a spokesperson declined to comment.



Investigators believe the face mask the suspect wore is black but appears lighter on the video footage due to Nest camera's infrared technology.

More from CBS News:

Investigators have also collected other DNA evidence



Multiple law enforcement agencies spent hours Friday evening searching a residence less than two miles from Nancy Guthrie's home.



Nanos told CBS affiliate KOLD that the activity was the result of following up on "a lead that led to a search warrant and no arrest." Authorities did not release other details on what led them there or what, if anything, may have been found.

The FBI on Tuesday released video and images from a security camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door; an FBI press release said the man was armed.

A post on the X platform from FBI Director Kash Patel stated that authorities had been working "to recover any images or video footage from Nancy Guthrie's home that may have been lost, corrupted, or inaccessible due to a variety of factors — including the removal of recording devices. The video was recovered from residual data located in backend systems."

