Legendary actor Robert Duvall has died at age 95

Robert Selden Duvall has died at the age of 95, according to a statement from his wife.

The iconic actor was best known for his roles in "The Godfather" and "Apocalypse Now."

Duvall's wife posted a statement on Facebook Monday saying that he had died the day before.

"Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort," Luciana Pedraza, the actor's fourth wife, wrote.

"To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything. His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court," she added.

A statement from his public relations agency said he died "peacefully" at his home in Middleburg, Virginia.

Duvall was nominated seven times for an Academy Award and won Best Actor in a Leading Role for his role as Mac Sledge in the 1983 film "Tender Mercies."

He was also known for being openly conservative and campaigned for several Republicans including John McCain and Rudy Giuliani.

"What a double standard," he said about feminists. "They witter on about having the vote and then elect a guy like Clinton because he’s good-looking and puts through women-friendly policies."

"For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented," his wife continued.

"In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all," she added. "Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind."

