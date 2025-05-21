Nancy Mace files motion to expel Democrat from Congress over alleged assault of ICE agent

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina filed a motion to expel a Democrat from Congress over charges related to the assault of a federal official in New Jersey.

Democrat Rep. LaMonica McIver of New Jersey was charged with assaulting, impeding, and interfering with law enforcement after she and other Democrats interrupted operations at a detention center in Newark.

'The evidence is clear. The charges are serious. And the public deserves to know that criminal conduct in the halls of Congress has consequences.'

McIver has defended her actions by saying she and the other members of Congress were merely trying to fulfill their oversight authority at the Delaney Hall center on May 9.

“Members of Congress swear an oath to uphold the Constitution and the laws of this country — not to obstruct them,” said Mace in a statement.

“This isn’t a matter of partisan politics. It’s about whether we’re going to hold members of Congress to the same legal standards as every other American,” she added.

“In a time when public trust in government is at a historic low, the House must act decisively,” Mace continued. “The evidence is clear. The charges are serious. And the public deserves to know that criminal conduct in the halls of Congress has consequences."

McIver responded with a brief statement.

“In the South, I think they say ‘bless her heart,'” she wrote.

RELATED: Video shows NJ Democrat refusing to take responsibility for alleged ICE assault when confronted by Blaze Media reporter

Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for MoveOn

Democrat Newark Mayor Ras Baraka had been detained for trespassing at the same incident, but U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said the charge would be dropped.

"After extensive consideration, we have agreed to dismiss Mayor Baraka's misdemeanor charge of trespass for the sake of moving forward. In the spirit of public interest, I have invited the mayor to tour Delaney Hall," wrote Bondi on Monday.

"The government has nothing to hide at this facility, and I will personally accompany the mayor so he can see that firsthand," she added. "The citizens of New Jersey deserve unified leadership so we can get to work to keep our state safe."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!