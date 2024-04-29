Liberal viewers pounce on MSNBC host after Nancy Pelosi furiously accuses her of defending Trump on-air

MSNBC viewers went on the attack against anchor Katy Tur after she received a furious tongue-lashing from Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California.

The former speaker of the House accused Tur of defending the jobs record of former President Donald Trump when she pushed back gently against Pelosi's tirade.

“Joe Biden is doing that, [he] created 9 million jobs in his term in office," said Pelosi. "Donald Trump has the worst record of job loss of any president. So, we just have to make sure people know.”

"There was a global pandemic," Tur interjected.



Pelosi appeared stunned by the anchor's interruption and lashed out at her.

“He had the worst record of any president. We’ve had other concerns in our country," Pelosi snapped. “If you want to be an apologist for Donald Trump, that may be your role, but it ain’t mine!"

“I don’t think anyone can accuse me of that," Tur replied.

Some MSNBC viewers agreed with Pelosi and pounced on the opportunity to accuse Tur of being biased in favor of Republicans.

"Pelosi basically just called Katy Tur an apologist for trump and I’m glad somebody finally said it. To note the pandemic, which happened in the LAST year of his term, as some sort of defense of his jobs record is insane. She is such an unserious host," read one very popular response.

"Thank you @SpeakerPelosi for calling Katy Tur out on her egregious politicking for Trump!" replied writer Lesley Abravanel. "Pelosi praised Biden as the best jobs prez in history. Tur replied with MAGAt talking point about it being a global pandemic. NP wasn't having it & shut it down."

"Nancy Pelosi annihilated Katy Tur specifically as a gift for those of us who loathe the midday MSNBC lineup as 'leans right,'" read another response.

"Pure perfection. @katytur needs to reapply for Fox news," another viewer agreed.

Tur previously made headlines when she said in 2018 that her life and day-to-day decisions were meaningless because global warming was going to destroy the Earth.

Pelosi also said in the interview that Congress would have to consider term limits for judges on the Supreme Court if they didn't rule against Trump in a way that helped Democrats.

Here's the interview with Pelosi:

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!