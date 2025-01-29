Nazi-obsessed Democrat county chair calls for violent death for some humorous Trump supporters in epic meltdown

A Democratic Party leader in one Michigan county has had a series of meltdowns since President Donald Trump was inaugurated last week, even calling for the death penalty for people who made a harmless joke online.

Bill Swift is the chairman of the Democratic Party of Lenawee County, a Republican-leaning area along the southeastern border of Michigan, just north of Toledo, Ohio. His social media posts and a recent call made to a local radio show indicate Swift is not coping well with the prospect of a second Trump term, as the Midwesterner noted.

For one thing, Swift and others in the Lenawee County Democratic Party seem to think that Trump has no legal right to be in office. In a since-deleted Facebook post, the group called Trump "an illegitimately and unconstitutionally elected insurrectionist president," according to a screenshot shared by the Midwesterner on Friday.

"The necessary moral preconditions for the extra constitutional removal of the President of the United States and any elected official at any level of government who professes support for or who provides material support for this man or his administration have been met," the post from the Lenawee County Democratic Party added.

'Donald Trump ran on Nazi rhetoric and Nazi ideas.'

Swift and the Lenawee Dems' ire is not limited to Trump but extends to Trump supporters as well. They even suggested a death by hanging for a Facebook user who had posted a meme on their group's page, joking that Trump is now "king."

The meme appears to have been deleted as well, though a screenshot of part of it can be seen at the 9:24 mark of this YouTube video. The screenshot shows a picture of Trump dancing with the words "King's Back!" written underneath, supporting the idea that the "king" meme was just for laughs.

The Dem group apparently did not see the humor and claimed the meme poster and anyone else "trying to make Donald Trump king" was a "traitor who should be hanged by the neck until dead," according to a screenshot shared by Libs of TikTok.

During his 10-minute call to "Talk Back Radio" with Doug Spade and Mike Clement on Saturday, Swift doubled down on the accusation of "treason" — and its attending constitutional penalty.

"I said — and I believe this to be 100%. I stand behind the statement that that's treason," he said matter-of-factly, "anybody furthering an effort to make anybody a king."

"And they should be arrested, and they should be facing the death penalty, and they should be hanged by the neck until dead."

In addition to traitors, Swift believes that under Trump, America is now teeming with Nazis. Between his chat with Spade and Clement and a Facebook message posted from his personal account on Monday, Swift used some form of the word Nazi at least 20 different times. Here are just a few examples:

"Donald Trump ran on Nazi rhetoric and Nazi ideas."

"At conservative Republican rallies and organizations like CPAC, Nazi iconography, Nazi imagery, Nazi language has been front and center."

"We are no longer a constitutional republic. We are a fascist, Nazi, billionaire oligarchy."

Swift further claimed that the "Nazi MAGA movement" is responsible for "hate and terrorism" and that "cruel and brutal folks" are now "running this country," though he did not identify any particular instances of hatred, terrorism, cruelty, or brutality. He also propagated the hoax that Elon Musk "performed two Hitler salutes, two Nazi salutes" at an inauguration celebration.

That deleted post from Lenawee County Dems was likewise riddled with Nazi language, especially in reference to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The post called ICE agents "Nazi collaborators" who were "unconstitutionally operating within the borders of the State of Michigan."

In response, the Lenawee County Republican Party issued a strong condemnation of Swift and his fellow Dems' incendiary remarks, characterizing them as "disturbing" and "dangerous" and calling for a retraction.

"It is essential that we engage in political discourse based on truth, respect, and a commitment to the ideals of liberty and justice, not by inciting fear and spreading falsehoods."

