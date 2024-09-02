NBC News issues weak correction after anchor falsely claims Harris was at dignified transfer

NBC News' "Meet the Press" posted a correction on X after host Kristen Welker falsely claimed Vice President Kamala Harris was at the dignified transfer for the 13 service members who were killed in the Abbey Gate bombing during the fall of Afghanistan.

The mistake occurred after Welker asked Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) if it was appropriate for former President Donald Trump to "make campaign content at military gravesites?"

"He didn't take campaign photos there. These families — Gold Star families — whose children died due to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' incompetence, invited him to the cemetery, and they asked him to take those photos," Cotton replied.

"You know who those families also invited? Joe Biden and Kamala Harris — where were they? Joe Biden was sitting at a beach. Kamala Harris was sitting at her mansion in Washington, D.C. She was four miles away — 10 minutes. She could've gone to the cemetery and honor the sacrifice of those young men and women, but she hasn't," Cotton continued.

"But they did meet with them during the dignified transfer. They were with them at the dignified transfer," Welker interjected.

'Biden was in attendance but Harris was not.'

After being heavily criticized on social media, the show's X account downplayed the error by saying Welker "implied" Harris was at Dover Air Force base when she outright stated Harris was there for the ceremony.

"On our broadcast this morning, we incorrectly implied that both President Biden and Vice President Harris attended the dignified transfer of 13 American service members killed during the Afghanistan withdrawal. Biden was in attendance but Harris was not," the show said.

The mainstream media and Democrats have made an effort to make Trump's visit to Arlington National Cemetery to honor the fallen 13 service members into a scandal despite the families asking for him to be there. The families took particular issue with Harris' recent attack on Trump for the visit because she has ignored their requests for a meeting.

"Vice President Harris bears responsibility for the deaths of our sons and daughters. ... Despite our multiple requests for a meeting to discuss the loss of our loved ones, Vice President Harris has repeatedly ignored us, showing a complete lack of empathy and accountability. This refusal to face the consequences of her administration's decisions is a deep betrayal to us as Gold Star families," their statement reads.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!