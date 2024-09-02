'Appalled': Gold Star families respond to Harris attacking Trump for visiting Arlington Cemetery

Family members of the 13 service members who were killed in the Abbey Gate bombing condemned Vice President Kamala Harris after she attacked former President Donald Trump for visiting Arlington National Cemetery to honor the fallen on the event's third anniversary.

"As Vice President, I have had the privilege of visiting Arlington National Cemetery several times. It is a solemn place. ... It is not a place for politics. And yet, as was reported this week, Donald Trump’s team chose to film a video there, resulting in an altercation with cemetery staff. Let me be clear: the former president disrespected sacred ground, all for the sake of a political stunt," Harris wrote on X.

'I WILL NEVER FORGET!'

Harris went on to promulgate the "suckers and losers" hoax, ending her statement claiming, "I will always honor the service and sacrifice of all of America’s fallen heroes, who made the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of our beloved nation and our cherished freedoms. I mourn them and salute them. And I will never politicize them."

Seven families from the victims of the Abbey Gate bombing signed a letter, and also released videos, explaining their disgust at Harris' statement given she has not reached out to them in the aftermath of the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan despite their attempts to reach out to her.

"We, the families of the brave service members who were tragically killed in the Abbey Gate bombing, are appalled by Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent attempts to politicize President Trump’s visit to Arlington National Cemetery. President Trump was invited by us, the Gold Star families, to attend solemn ceremonies commemorating the three-year anniversary of our children's deaths. He was there to honor their sacrifice, yet Vice President Harris has disgracefully twisted this sacred moment into a political ploy," the letter states.

"Vice President Harris bears responsibility for the deaths of our sons and daughters. ... Despite our multiple requests for a meeting to discuss the loss of our loved ones, Vice President Harris has repeatedly ignored us, showing a complete lack of empathy and accountability. This refusal to face the consequences of her administration's decisions is a deep betrayal to us as Gold Star families," the letter continued.

As a result of her actions after the terrorist attack, the families concluded Harris "has proven herself unfit to serve as Commander-in-Chief."





"I want to thank the families of our Great Warriors who have been lost to us for the way they came together as one, and thanked me for attending, at their request, the Celebration of their wonderful family members who, because of the Incompetence of Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, are no longer with us," Trump wrote on X. "Thank you for saying you wanted me to stand with you at Arlington National Ceremony, and take pictures, that it was your request, not mine, but it was my Great Honor to do so. I WILL NEVER FORGET!"

