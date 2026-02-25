NC State University fires LGBTQ center assistant director who bragged about sidestepping DEI ban on video

The former assistant director of the LGBTQ Pride Center is decrying his firing from North Carolina State University after an undercover investigation showed him bragging about undermining DEI restrictions.

The Accuracy in Media investigation showed Jae Edwards saying that he had to be "careful" in order to support LGBTQ members despite the college undoing its diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.



'We’re used to going around them and finding ways around.'

Critics of AIM say the video appears to be heavily edited and argue that Edwards did not actually admit to breaking the policy.

"We’re still able to do the things that we want to do, have these events and programs. We have to be a little more careful," he says in the footage.

"As a marginalized group, we’re used to these things," Edwards added. "And we’re used to going around them and finding ways around."

A school spokesperson confirmed Edwards' termination, Carolina Public Press reported, and said in a statement: "The individual seen in the video had no role in policy or compliance decisions and was not authorized to speak on behalf of the university. The staff member no longer works at the university."

After NCSU dropped Edwards, some students began a petition to demand his return, but they only garnered about 700 signatures out of a total student body of more than 39,000 students.



AIM contends that Edwards' comments violate the repeal of DEI standards by the UNC system board of governors. Other AIM investigations have led to the dismissal of two other individuals from the UNC system.

Edwards has also raised $12,600 through donations to his GoFundMe account.

"Scrolling through social media and seeing articles, videos, and hate comments has produced emotions that I cannot begin to put into words," he wrote in part. "Funds would go towards housing, medication, medical appointments, food, utilities, insurance and cat food."

Even prior to President Donald Trump gaining office and ordering DEI policies to be ended, many diversity officers lamented that corporations appeared to be pulling back their support of the woke movement.

"I wake up every day trying not to be a cynic, but this is frightening,” said Vic Bulluck of the NAACP Hollywood bureau in 2023. "Hollywood seems to be sending a message that these programs that were designed to give more access to African-Americans are no longer needed."

