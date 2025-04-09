McDonald's manager allegedly pointed gun at 4 teens who returned to store to harass him at drive-thru, police say

The manager of a McDonald's fast-food restaurant in Nebraska was arrested for allegedly pointing a handgun at four teenagers who harassed him in the drive-thru, left, and came back to harass him again, according to police.

Lincoln police said they were called to the store near Old Cheney Road and Nebraska Parkway at about 11:23 p.m. on Monday evening. Four teenage boys reported that a worker at the store had harassed them while they visited the drive-thru.

He claimed that the teenagers had harassed him, made derogatory comments, and filmed him before eventually leaving.

A witness told police that the employee, later identified as 40-year-old Ralph Jean-Louis, had pointed a gun at the vehicle with the four teens, according to police.

Jean-Louis reportedly told police that the teenagers had tried to purchase food at the drive-thru but were denied service because they were on foot, which is not allowed by the restaurant. He claimed that the teenagers had harassed him, made derogatory comments, and filmed him before eventually leaving.

He allegedly asked his girlfriend to bring him a gun because he feared for his safety.

The teenagers then returned later that evening and resumed the altercation, which escalated.

Police arrested Jean-Louis on suspicion of terroristic threats. He was booked into the Lancaster County Jail and given a bond of 10% of $15,000. Police said they recovered a 9mm handgun at the scene.

