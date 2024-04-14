Married New Jersey teacher and her student caught in 'states of undress' by officers at nature preserve: Prosecutor

The latest alleged teacher sex scandal involves a married New Jersey teacher who was caught with her student caught in "states of undress" by officers at a nature preserve, according to a prosecutor. The teacher previously said, "I truly enjoy getting to know the students here."

Jessica Sawicki, 37, was arrested earlier this week and charged with five counts of second-degree sexual assault and five counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Sawicki, of Point Pleasant, is an English teacher at Hamilton High School West in Mercer County.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said Sawicki allegedly engaged in sexual acts with the victim at the Assunpink Wildlife Management Area in Upper Freehold Township "on several occasions."

An investigation conducted by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Bureau, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, and the New Jersey State Police found that Sawicki's alleged sexual assault of one of her students began earlier this year.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office has accused Sawicki of engaging in illegal sexual activities with the student on several occasions at the Assunpink Wildlife Management Area – roughly 20 minutes from the school.

The New York Post reported that Sawicki admitted to investigators that she and the teen had “unprotected” sex at least five times since December in the 6,393-acre state-owned wildlife management area, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The teacher reportedly had sex with the student in the back seat of the victim's vehicle, according to the affidavit.

The married teacher was allegedly busted when she and the student were caught in "states of undress" by officers from New Jersey Fish and Wildlife on Sunday near a bank on the Assunpink Lake, according to officials.

The victim was described as being "at least 16 but not yet 18" in the criminal complaint.

Police seized two mobile phones and an Apple Watch in the investigation, according to the affidavit.

Sawicki was placed on administrative leave from her $$40,669-a-year-position.

The Hamilton School District notified parents of the teacher's arrest in a letter released this week, but did not name the teacher.

"The alleged incident goes against our professional standards as a school district and is far removed from the expectations we have for the personal conduct of an employee," the letter to parents read. "We have no tolerance for any actions that harm or could potentially harm our students. The actions of one staff member do not represent the hard work and dedication of our entire school community."

The school district said there is "no indication" that any illegal sexual assaults took place on school property.

Valencia Foster – a sophomore student at Hamilton High School West – told WPVI-TV, "I was just like, that's crazy. I always see her in the hallway, she always says, 'Hi,' smiling."

Kristen Stillwell – whose nephew attends Hamilton High School West – told the news outlet, "I think it's terrible. I think our kids come here for an education and not to be preyed upon."

In Sawicki's now-deleted "about the teacher" page, she said: "This is my 7th year working at Hamilton West teaching English...I truly enjoy getting to know the students here and helping them become the best versions of themselves while they strive for their futures."

If convicted on all counts, Sawicki could spend the rest of her life in state prison.

Anyone with information about Sawicki’s alleged crimes is urged to contact MCPO Detective David Sidorakis at 800-533-7443.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!