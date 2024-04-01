New Jersey youth wrestling coach – NCAA's first openly gay wrestler – sentenced to prison for distributing child porn

A New Jersey youth wrestling coach has been sentenced to serve over seven years in federal prison for reportedly disturbing child pornography.

Alec Donovan, of Brick, New Jersey, was sentenced on Thursday to serve 87 months in federal prison after being found guilty of distributing child porn. In addition to the prison sentence, U.S. District Judge Zahid N. Quraishi also sentenced Donovan to 30 years of supervised release.

Donovan, 26, had previously pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography.

Court documents stated:

From January 2021 through March 2021, Donovan used an internet-based application to exchange multiple images and videos of child sexual abuse, including depictions involving pre-pubescent children. Donovan also used the web-based messaging application to solicit and engage in conversations with minors, including requesting nude photographs from the minors and sending nude photographs to them.

Donovan grabbed headlines in 2015 for becoming the "NCAA's first openly gay wrestler," according to the Associated Press.

The outlet added, "A 2017 story in the NCAA-published Champion magazine detailed Donovan's struggles with depression in high school and his efforts to counsel other gay wrestlers."

Donovan had been a youth wrestling coach and referee in New Jersey before being arrested.

The Asbury Park Press reported, "Donovan was also the NJSIAA seventh-place finisher at 145 pounds in 2014, a three-time state qualifier, the NJSIAA Region VI champion in 2015 and a four-time NJSIAA District 23 champion during his scholastic career from 2011 to 2015."

The investigation into the purported pedophile was launched by the Newark Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, under the direction of FBI Special Agent in Charge James E. Dennehy in Newark.

