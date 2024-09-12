New Yorker writer gets roasted for clueless denial of Kamala Harris supporting transgender surgeries in prison

A writer for the New Yorker was mocked and ridiculed after she tried to characterize former President Donald Trump as nonsensical when in fact she was ignorant of a report against his competitor.

The article entitled "Donald Trump had a really, really bad debate" by Susan Glasser documented what she saw as failures by the former president in his debate against Vice President Kamala Harris Tuesday.

'She actually said she supports that?'

At one point, she revealed her ignorance about the past extreme positions held by the Democratic candidate.

His line about how the Vice-President “wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison” was pretty memorable, too. What the hell was he talking about? No one knows, which was, of course, exactly Harris’s point. Trump was so unprepared for the debate that even he himself did not seem to know what he was saying at times.

In fact, Trump was relying on a report by KFILE investigators at CNN that found Harris had said she supported transgender surgeries for illegal aliens in prison only five years ago. The revelation was so shocking that CNN anchor Erin Burnett expressed bewilderment on-air as Andrew Kaczynski reported it.

"Taxpayer-funded gender transition surgeries for detained migrants? She actually said she supports that?" Burnett asked. "It's pretty incredible stuff."

No correction was offered in the New Yorker despite it being lambasted on Twitter, and Glasser's tweet about the issue was corrected by a Twitter community note.

"The New Yorker is supposed to be legendary for its fact-checking. This one would've taken 5 seconds on google to confirm," said filmmaker Leighton Woodhouse.

"Do you even watch CNN, Suzy. You're rather clueless and out of touch," said another detractor.

"Oh you didn't do your research about the transgender thing did you? we all get lazy from time to time," read one jab.

While Glasser was mocked on social media, her criticism of Trump's debate performance was mirrored by many on the right who said he was far too willing to take the bait dangled in front of him by Harris.

