Gavin Newsom tries to blame gas companies for high gas prices — and gets NUKED by community note

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom probably regrets trying to pin high gas prices on Chevron after getting nuked by a community note on the X social media platform.

Californians are suffering the highest gas prices in the nation as a result of the blowback from the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran as well as high state taxes and overregulation.

'Dollar Tree PeeWee and his Playhouse friends weigh in again. And as usual we have to correct them.'

On Thursday, Newsom suggested that the pain at the pump was solely due to profiteering by the gas companies.

"While America suffers, Chevron profits," the governor's press office wrote on social media.

The governor's office cited a report from Chevron saying the company expected a windfall between $1.6 billion and $2.2 billion from rising gas prices from the war.

The attempt to deflect from Democratic policies was completely undermined by a community note.

"The State of California collects more in taxes per gallon of gasoline than refineries such as Chevron, Shell or Valero collect in profit per gallon," the note read.

The Automobile Association of America showed that, as of Tuesday, Californians are paying $5.88 on average for regular gas while the national average for the same is only $4.12. That comes out to be about 43% more than the national average.

The U.S. Oil and Gas Association piled on the left-wing governor.

"Ah. Dollar Tree PeeWee and his Playhouse friends weigh in again," the organization responded.

"And as usual we have to correct them. The correct version reads like this. 'While California suffers, Chevron profits props us up.' Fixed it for you."

RELATED: Newsom's wife explains how to raise children to 'deconstruct' 'limiting narratives' on gender

Newsom is widely considered to be maneuvering to enhance his national profile in anticipation of a run for the 2028 Democratic presidential nomination.

He has tried to redefine California as the foremost opponent of President Donald Trump's policies while admitting that his office has tried to copy the president's success on social media.

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