Newsom threatens to pull funding from cities, counties that don’t solve homeless crisis: ‘I want to see results’

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) plans to pull funding for cities and counties that fail to address the homeless crisis, warning Thursday he will redirect the money to those cities working on the problem.

The threat follows his executive order last month that requires local jurisdictions to “urgently address homeless encampments." He demanded that cities and counties “do their job.”



'We’ll send that money to counties that are producing results.'

Newsom claimed the decision to implement the action was due to a June Supreme Court ruling that found laws restricting people from sleeping in public areas are not unconstitutional.

At the time that he issued the executive order, Newsom stated that solving California’s homelessness problem is one of his primary concerns; however, the problem has only escalated under his leadership.

According to Cal Matters, the state has roughly 181,000 homeless individuals and only 71,000 emergency shelter beds.

On Thursday, Newsom stated that local governments that fail to comply with his recent executive order will have their state funding pulled, CNN reported. He noted that he expects cities and counties “to adopt humane and dignified policies to urgently address encampments on state property” that deliver “demonstrable results.”

Newsom claimed that local jurisdictions have received “unprecedented resources” from the state.

“No more excuses. You’ve got the money, you got the flexibility, you got the green light, you got support from the state, and the public is demanding it of you,” he stated. “I’m here on behalf of 40 million Californians that are fed up. I’m here because I’m one of them. I want to see results.”

Newsom claimed that the executive action was “not about criminalization.”

“What’s criminal, is neglecting people who are struggling and suffering and dying on our watch,” he continued. “This is a sincerely held belief that we need local government to step up. This is a crisis, act like it.”

According to the governor, the state could start “redirect[ing] money” in January when it begins working on budget proposals.

“I’m a taxpayer, not just a governor. It’s not complicated,” Newsom said. “We’ll send that money to counties that are producing results.”

Last month, Newsom vetoed an assembly bill that would have required him to provide annual evaluations of funds the state provides to its Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention program.

Republican Assembly Leader James Gallagher slammed Newsom for shooting down the legislation, stating, “Gavin likes to spend. Oversight? Not so much.”

