Trump obliterates Gavin Newsom's latest accusation — and produces the receipts

Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom lobbed an accusation against President Donald Trump on Monday, but the president fired back to contradict the claim and brought evidence to back him up.

Newsom has been in a legal and rhetorical feud with the president over the federal response to rioting in Los Angeles against deportation operations by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

'More than anything else, this shows what a liar he is - said I never called. Here is the evidence.'

The governor responded to a video on social media in which Trump was asked by a reporter when he had last spoken with Newsom.

"A day ago. Called him up to tell him, 'Got to do a better job.' He's doing a bad job. Causing a lot of death and a lot of potential death," Trump replied to the reporter. "If we didn't send out the National Guard, and last night we gave him a little additional help, you would have — Los Angeles would be burning right now."

Newsom claimed that the president had not called at all.

"There was no call. Not even a voicemail. Americans should be alarmed that a President deploying Marines onto our streets doesn’t even know who he’s talking to," he posted.

The president apparently took umbrage at the accusation and sent evidence to John Roberts of Fox News that he had indeed spoken with Newsom.

"First call was not picked up. Second call, Gavin picked up, we spoke for 16 minutes. I told him to, essentially, 'get his ass in gear,' and stop the Riots, which were out of control," Trump said, according to a social media post from Roberts. "More than anything else, this shows what a liar he is — Said I never called. Here is the evidence."

Roberts posted a screenshot of the phone logs that showed one outgoing call for 2 seconds at 1:22 a.m. on Saturday morning and a second call for 16 minutes a minute later, at 1:23 a.m. The contact person listed at the top read, "Gavin Newsom."

The governor has filed an emergency motion against Trump taking control of California's National Guard over the melee in L.A. At the beginning of the rioting, Newsom accused the president of needlessly antagonizing the rioters.

“That move is purposefully inflammatory and will only escalate tensions,” said the governor on Saturday.

“The Guard has been admirably serving LA throughout recovery. This is the wrong mission and will erode public trust.”

