California city terminates agreement with ICE as Los Angeles rioting continues into 4th day

While California officials are dealing with the ongoing rioting in Los Angeles, a suburban city announced that it will no longer house federal immigration detainees.

The decision was announced Sunday after days of rioting in nearby Los Angeles, where protesters attacked Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents over deportation orders and demonstrations turned into violence.

'The Glendale Police Department does not enforce immigration laws. ... Our focus remains in serving Glendale residents and businesses while preserving it as one of the safest cities in the nation.'

"After careful consideration, the City of Glendale has decided to end its agreement with U.S. Homeland Security/ICE to house federal immigration detainees. This local decision reflects our core values: public safety, transparency, and community trust," read a statement from the city.

Glendale is a city of about 187,000 residents located 10 miles away from downtown Los Angeles. The city said that it did not cooperate with ICE officials on deportation operations but had been allowing immigration detainees to be held at the Glendale Police Department facility.

"The Glendale Police Department does not enforce immigration laws and remains fully compliant with SB 54," the statement continued. "Our focus remains in serving Glendale residents and businesses while preserving it as one of the safest cities in the nation."

The statement said that officials do not want to subject the residents and businesses of their city to the "consequences of the unruly and unlawful behavior" of others, possibly referring to protesters who have resorted to violence in Los Angeles.

The rioting against ICE in Los Angeles erupted on Friday when protesters tried to stop deportation operations. Skirmishes broke out, and rioters were captured on social media throwing rocks and concrete at officers as well as vandalizing buildings and vehicles.

