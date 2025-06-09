Officer slams door in Rep. Maxine Waters' face when she tries to check in on union president arrested in ICE rioting

Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters of California angrily denounced the Trump administration after she was denied entry into a detention center while the Los Angeles ICE riots raged on.

Waters tried to cite her congressional authority of oversight when she approached the door of the Metropolitan Detention Center in downtown L.A., but a law enforcement officer rebuffed the 86-year-old and slammed the door shut as she grabbed at it.

'I pled with the National Guard, which was heavily armed, not to use their weapons against peaceful demonstrators who were simply exercising their rights to freedom of speech and protest.'

"Hello, hello, hello!" she said to a California National Guard officer at the door, which was secured with plywood. "I just came to use my congressional authority to check on [SEIU union President] David Huerta."

"Ma’am, our lobby is secure right now to all visitors," the officer said to her before closing the door on her.

Video of the interaction went viral on social media. A separate video shows her also addressing some of the Guard troops providing security outside.

"This is Trump and his outrageous attempt to not only target our sanctuary city, but to frighten us and intimidate us. This is wrong, and I hope that none of you will use those guns to shoot anybody," she told them, "and allow them to make your service a service when you're killing people."

Huerta was arrested just as the rioting began on Friday evening during a protest against ICE deportations. His union immediately claimed that he was merely expressing his First Amendment right to "observe and document" law enforcement activity.

Waters released a statement about the incident at the detention center soon afterward.

"Today, I came to the Metropolitan Detention Center to exercise my constitutional rights as a Member of Congress to check on the safety and conditions of SEIU California President David Huerta, who was arrested by ICE," she wrote.

"I pled with the National Guard, which was heavily armed, not to use their weapons against peaceful demonstrators who were simply exercising their rights to freedom of speech and protest," she added. "All people deserve to be treated with dignity and due process under the law. Peaceful, nonviolent demonstrations are critical to protecting our constitutional rights!"

Huerta was also reportedly injured when he was arrested. On Monday, prosecutors said he was going to be charged with conspiracy to impede an officer.

The riots raged on throughout the weekend, with violent protesters attacking federal agents, as well as the Los Angeles Police Department officers who eventually came to their aid. Several cars were lit on fire, including some Waymo autonomous cabs.

Some in the mainstream media have been lambasted on social media for trying to downplay the rioting after President Donald Trump said he would activate the National Guard.

