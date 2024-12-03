Newsweek faced fierce mockery on social media after it included a quote from a parody account on social media and had to issue a correction.

The outlet published an article entitled "How Republicans And Democrats Reacted to Surprise Hunter Biden Pardon" about President Joe Biden's sweeping pardon issued for his son on Sunday. Among one of the quotes was one falsely attributed to Parik Patel, who was identified as the father of Kash Patel, the nominee to head the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

'Absolutely humiliating for you, yet not in the least bit surprising.'

"Joe Biden was so worried about MY SON Kashu becoming director of the FBI that he decided to pardon his so Hunter Biden of all his crimes," wrote Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq.

However, the account was actually a parody account, and Newsweek was immediately ridiculed for failing to confirm the account's identity.

"Newsweek quoting Kash Patel's father, despite the account they cite not only being a super obvious parody but also clearly marked as such, exemplifies peak 'journalism,'" replied author Hans Mahncke.

"WTF! @ParikPatelCFA is a parody account, not @Kash_Patel 's father, you idiots. Legacy media is a joke!" responded the India Policy account.

"Such ‘quality’ journalism, can’t even figure out an obvious parody account that literally says ‘parody’ in the bio. Absolutely humiliating for you, yet not in the least bit surprising," read another reply.

Newsweek later deleted the quote and issued a correction.

The parody account responded to the embarrassing incident and thanked the outlet.

"Thank you @Newsweek for amplifying my message - Hunter Biden was pardoned just in time before my son Kashu could prosecute him for his crimes," the account posted.

In October, Newsweek was similarly mocked when it characterized a publicity stunt at McDonald's by President-elect Donald Trump as "staged."

