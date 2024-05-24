UK's Nigel Farage says he plans 'to help with the grassroots campaign in the USA'

British political figure Nigel Farage has noted that while he will not mount a bid for office during his nation's upcoming elections, he plans to campaign both at home and abroad.

In a statement, he explained that he plans to assist "with the grassroots campaign" in America.

'Whether you like him or not, Donald Trump believes in peace through strength.'

"I have thought long and hard as to whether I should stand in the upcoming general election. As honorary president of Reform UK, I am fully supportive of Richard Tice's leadership and urge voters to put their trust in him and Lee Anderson. I will do my bit to help in the campaign, but it is not the right time for me to go any further than that.

"Important though the general election is, the contest in the United States of America on November 5 has huge global significance. A strong America as a close ally is vital for our peace and security. I intend to help with the grassroots campaign in the USA in any way that I can," he noted.

"I think Trump back in the White House makes the world a much, much safer place," Farage said in a video that he shared on social media.

During an interview on GB News, Farage was asked whether he will be working for the Trump "campaign in an official capacity."

"No," Farage replied. "I don't believe I will," he noted, explaining that he has been offered a position to work for a large "grassroots conservative movement in America."

"World War III matters more to this country than who wins the next election," he said.

"We saw the Biden withdrawal from Kabul" and the "Taliban taking back over. That was followed by Putin invading Ukraine. The Chinese [are] now rattling their sabers over Taiwan. We're in a very bad place," he noted.

"Whether you like him or not, Donald Trump believes in peace through strength," he said.

"That must be good for us."

