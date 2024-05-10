'No one is coming to protect you': Border Patrol agent gives dire warning about the ongoing crisis

A Border Patrol agent who spoke with NewsNation explained just how bad the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border really is, and to make things worse, it will not get better any time soon.

The agent gave the interview anonymously, with NewsNation casting him in a shadow and changing his voice in order to protect his identity so the Department of Homeland Security does not punish him for speaking out.

'The biggest thing is that we do not control the border. The cartel controls the border.'

"[What] don't ordinary Americans understand about the border?" reporter Ali Bradley asked.

"The biggest thing is that we do not control the border. The cartel controls the border. Everything that we do is a reaction to things that they have planned. Usually we're chasing around pawns while the kings and queens are doing whatever they want," the agent replied.

Bradley then asked about the seriousness of the threat posed to Americans by so many people illegally entering the country. The agent said the threat to American citizens is "absolutely" real.

"These huge give up groups that we're getting, you know, the media is only reporting what they can report on, right? Which is, statistically speaking, a small percentage of the actual bad guys that we're catching. The really good ones, we will never catch. ... Our border is by no means secure," he explained.

"No one is coming. No one is coming to protect you," the agent further warned, pointing out local law enforcement has a hard time dealing with criminals who are U.S. citizens and the influx of illegal immigrants who are committing crimes within the country. The agent stressed Americans need to take it upon themselves to make their safety a priority.

The ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border has had detrimental effects for the nation, from cities and states spending millions of dollars trying to take care of people released by Border Patrol to U.S. citizens falling victim to crimes committed by the processed immigrants.

A new case out of Florida shows how releasing people into the country, with court dates years from now, has proven to be disastrous.

A Guatemalan illegal alien who was caught at the border in January and then released into the U.S. with a 2027 court date was arrested for allegedly kidnapping an 11-year-old girl from in front of her home, pulling her into a van, and raping her in the town of Lake Worth Beach. The girl was saved after her mother went looking for her and banged on the van while calling for help.