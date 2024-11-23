Nonbinary singer gets 20 years in 'gender-affirming' prison after creating child pornography and selling it on OnlyFans

A cabaret singer from Kansas City, Missouri, was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after creating child pornography and selling it on OnlyFans and another site, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

25-year-old Wyatt Christopher Maxwell was arrested in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where he was living under an assumed name, according to a press release from federal officials.

'The court recommended that he be sent to federal prisons in Colorado or Texas so that the convicted child pornographer can receive "gender affirming care" as a non-binary transgender person.'

The police department of Overland Park, Kansas, was tipped off in 2021 that Maxwell was producing child pornography with a 16-year-old and uploading the content to OnlyFans as well as other sites known for selling pornography. Police said when they questioned the teenager that the victim said Maxwell had produced videos with the victim for months at his residence as well as a nearby park.

When Maxwell was interviewed by police, he admitted to producing the videos and uploading them to various sites in order to garner between $3k to $10k per month from subscribers. Investigators found dozens of videos of child pornography on Maxwell's phone, including 96 videos with the child victim.

They estimate that Maxwell made more than $50k in total from selling the videos online.

Maxwell pled guilty on April 17 to one count of attempting to produce child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Roseann A. Ketchmark sentenced him to 20 years in prison without parole and ordered him to pay a fine of $10k. He must also register as a sex offender upon release from prison.

Reduxx reported that Maxwell sang as a cabaret singer to mainly gay male audiences in Mexico and had a very public profile under the assumed name of "Louis Whitaker." In one post on Whitaker's Instagram account, he advertised the sale of penis-shaped popsicles.

Officials dropped other charges of distribution of child pornography, transportation of a minor, and possession of child pornography against Maxwell to obtain his plea agreement.

The court recommended that he be sent to federal prisons in Colorado or Texas so that the convicted child pornographer can receive "gender-affirming care" as a nonbinary transgender person.

MSNBC host and former White House press secretary Jen Psaki opined recently that the threat of the transgender agenda was so infinitesimal as to not even be worth of debate.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!