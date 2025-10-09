North Carolina Democrats call on one of their own to resign after teen rape accusations

A Democrat state representative in North Carolina has been accused of raping a teenager, prompting some in his party to demand his resignation.

On Wednesday, state Rep. Cecil Brockman, 41, was booked into Guilford County jail on four charges: two counts of statutory rape of a child between the ages of 13 and 15, a class B felony, and two counts of indecent liberties with a child, a class F felony.

'The profound seriousness of these criminal charges makes it impossible for him to effectively represent his community.'

Court documents allege that on August 15, Brockman "unlawfully, willfully, and feloniously did engage in a sexual act with" and "did commit and attempt to commit lewd and lascivious act upon the body of" a 15-year-old victim. Whether the alleged victim is male or female is unclear.

Court documents further claim that Brockman has attempted to make contact with the alleged victim, even going so far as "attempting to locate the juvenile in the hospital" and "attempting to use his status" as a state lawmaker "to gain information" about the victim's whereabouts.

Brockman was not given bail upon his arrest. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson from Brockman's legislative office declined a request for comment from Blaze News.

Since his arrest, high-profile members of his party from around the state have already called for his resignation.

"The profound seriousness of these criminal charges makes it impossible for him to effectively represent his community," the North Carolina Democratic Party said in a statement, according to WRAL.

House Minority Leader Robert Reives (D-Chatham) hedged a bit, saying that if the allegations are proven true, then they "would disqualify him from public office." But Reives said first, "It is important to let the legal process unfold."

RELATED: Evil unchecked always spreads — and Democrats are proof

Photo by Maxine Wallace/the Washington Post via Getty Images



The calls for Brockman to resign stand in stark contrast to the heated political situation in Virginia, where Democrats around the state have stood by Jay Jones, their candidate for attorney general, despite previous violent statements about a Republican colleague and his family.

Last week, a text conversation from 2022 resurfaced between then-House Delegate Jones and Republican House Delegate Carrie Coyner. During their exchange, Jones said:

in a hypothetical scenario in which he has two bullets and must choose whether to kill then-Speaker Todd Gilbert (R), Adolf Hitler, or Pol Pot, "Gilbert gets two bullets to the head."

"Put Gilbert in the crew with the two worst people you know and he receives both bullets every time. "

Gilbert's two kids are "little fascists" who should die so that "evil" Gilbert will change his mind on some political issues.

if his Republican colleagues should die before he does, he would "go to their funerals to piss on their graves. "

Jones never denied the authenticity of the texts and instead initially blamed his Republican opponent, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, for the shock and outrage that followed their release. Within hours though, Jones issued a second statement, taking "full responsibility for [his] actions" and extending his "deepest apology to Speaker Gilbert and his family."

The texts were so vile that even MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said on Monday that Jones "should probably be forced to withdraw from the race. And 'probably' is doing a lot there."

But thus far, no high-profile Virginia Democrat has called on Jones to drop out.

condemned the texts but stopped short of calling for Jones to withdraw. In fact, the Spanberger and Jones campaigns still have joint events scheduled between now and Election Day. whose recent X posts have been heavily ratioed, signaling serious social media outrage — Democratic gubernatorial nominee Abigail Spanberger —

About whether Jones should withdraw, U.S. Sen. Time Kaine (D-Va.) previously told Blaze News: "There is nothing that can justify these indefensible words, and they are contrary to all I've known about Jay Jones for decades. With hundreds of thousands of Virginians already having voted, it's up to Virginians to decide. "