NY Gov. Hochul looks to free violent criminals to mask prison staffing disaster she fueled: Report

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) reportedly wants to release some violent criminals as the state battles a severe prison staffing crisis.

Last month, Department of Corrections Commissioner Daniel Martuscello III announced that the state had fired 2,000 corrections officers for participating in an "illegal" 22-day strike. Prior to the walkout, the state's prison system was already understaffed by roughly 2,000, according to Hochul.

Spectrum News reported in January that the governor was pushing to expand New York's merit time program to more inmates. Merit time currently allows "certain non-violent" offenders to obtain degrees or learn vocational skills to earn a reduced prison sentence.

While Hochul did not mention the expanded eligibility proposal in her January State of the State speech, it was briefly mentioned in the accompanying report.

Under a section titled "Reduce Reoffending Through Innovative Justice Initiatives," it read, "Repeat offenses contribute significantly to overall crime rates in New York, with reoffending rates as high as 80 percent for individuals released from prison."

"Under Governor Hochul's leadership, programs like Jails to Jobs have reduced recidivism by connecting previously incarcerated individuals to education and job opportunities," it continued. "Building on this progress, Governor Hochul will expand training in green energy and sustainable industries and enhance positive incentive programs like merit time to improve reentry success."

On Friday, the New York Post reported that two sources familiar with Hochul's budget proposal plans stated that the governor wants to include expanding merit time eligibility to some violent offenders. The governor's office reportedly revealed that 4,000 prisoners have met the program's requirements and would be eligible for release.

Even Hochul's fellow Democrats have criticized her proposal, warning that expanded early release eligibility could risk public safety.

State Sen. Jim Skoufis (D) told the Post, "I personally don't believe we should be expanding these kinds of opportunities to folks who are incarcerated for serious violent offenses."

"I think the governor's motive is more aligned with using this as a tool to address the uneven staffing ratios that exist in a lot of these prisons," Skoufis added.

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon (D) also stated that she does not support expanding eligibility to criminals who have committed violent felonies.

While it is unclear which violent crimes would be eligible under Hochul's plan, those guilty of murder or sex offenses would not qualify for the expanded merit time program.

A spokesperson for Hochul told the Post, "Governor Hochul will not allow anyone who demonstrates a public safety threat to be released early from prison."

"A proposal was discussed that would have granted near term merit time release to approximately 3% of the prison population — only if they have excellent disciplinary records and a plan to live a crime-free life outside DOCCS facilities. Under no circumstances will this Administration grant any special privileges to individuals convicted of murder, rape or other sex offenses," the spokesperson stated.

In a separate move to address the understaffing crisis, Martuscello sent a memo to prison leaders earlier this month instructing them to identify inmates for early release. Eligible inmates must "meet the statutory requirements," including having an "identified approved residence" and only up to 110 days left on their sentences.

Martuscello anticipated that a "large number" of inmates would be eligible, but he noted that those guilty of violent felony offenses or sex crimes would not qualify.