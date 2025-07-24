NYC ignores staggering number of ICE detainers sent by Trump's DHS — Bondi takes action

The Department of Homeland Security revealed that the sanctuary city of New York City has ignored the vast majority of the 6,000 detainers sent by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for jailed illegal aliens.

Detainers allow federal agents to have illegal aliens being held in custody for local charges transferred over to them. This process allows people to be taken into federal custody safely and does not put agents at risk by having to find them out in public.

"Every New Yorker should know: their sanctuary politicians are working against law enforcement and RELEASING criminal illegal aliens with prior convictions for rape, murder, and drug trafficking back into their communities. In 6 months under President Trump and [Sec. Noem], ICE has issued over 6,000 detainers in NYC — a more than 400% increase compared to the Biden administration," DHS said on Wednesday.

"Yet, NYC sanctuary politicians have honored only a handful of these detainers, sending violent criminals back onto the streets. [ICE] will continue to enforce the law and protect American neighborhoods," DHS added.



"NYC freed SIX THOUSAND criminal illegal aliens from custody to commit more crimes," White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller said in response to DHS.

Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez. Image Source: Department of Homeland Security

The reason why DHS is calling out New York City for its sanctuary policies is because the two suspects charged with shooting an off-duty Customs and Border Protection officer during an attempted robbery were both illegal aliens who had been released by the Biden-Harris administration and had been released from the city's jailing system.

One of the men, Miguel Francisco Mora Nunez, a 21-year-old Dominican national, had been arrested in New York City four times before the shooting, but he was released without bail on each occasion. The CBP officer was able to shoot back and hit one of the men after being shot in the face and arm.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced on Thursday that the Department of Justice is suing New York City and Mayor Eric Adams for "continuing to obstruct law enforcement with sanctuary city policies. If New York’s leaders won’t step up to protect their citizens, we will."

