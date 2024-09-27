Killer who began male-to-female transition in prison after decapitating man just learned fate for fatally stabbing second man

A convicted killer who began transitioning his gender identity while in prison after his grisly decapitation murder of a victim in Oklahoma has been sentenced for the stabbing death of a second man — a New York City antiques dealer.

On Thursday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr. announced the prison sentence of Alex Ray Scott for the stabbing murder of 64-year-old Kenneth Savinski in January 2020. Scott was sentenced to 22 years to life in prison.

Law enforcement said the victim had been decapitated with a chainsaw-like instrument.

Scott, from Oklahoma, pleaded guilty Sept. 9 in New York State Supreme Court to one count of murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree.

“Alex Ray Scott will serve a significant prison term for the brutal and senseless murder of Kenneth Savinski — a beloved, friendly person and respected churchgoer,” Bragg said in a statement. “Mr. Savinski’s loss not only devastated his friends and family but shocked his tight-knit community. Although we cannot bring Mr. Savinski back, I hope the resolution of this case offers his loved ones a sense of justice in their ongoing grief.”

Authorities said Scott met Savinski on a dating app, and the pair were "enjoying a night out together" on Jan. 27, 2020. At around 11:30 p.m., Scott allegedly was invited back to Savinski's Upper East Side apartment.

The next day, police discovered Savinski "unresponsive, face down, and covered in blood on his living room floor at his East 83rd Street apartment," according to the New York Post.



Prosecutors said Savinski was wounded on the head and neck, suffering a broken hyoid bone — which is in the neck and under the chin — a slit throat, and large, deep cuts across his face and forehead. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities believe Scott killed Savinski with a decorative plate, kitchen knife, and “maybe a pen.”

Scott turned himself in at the NYPD's 19th Precinct stationhouse on Jan. 30, 2020, and was arrested the next day after two of Savinski’s credit cards were found in Scott's possession.

Scott reportedly told investigators he had no memory of the gruesome attack. According to the indictment, Scott later told detectives, “I think I may have killed someone last night.”

During the investigation into Savinski's bloody murder, Scott allegedly confessed to killing another person in an unrelated case.

Scott reportedly had credit cards in his possession belonging to Robin Skocdopole, who lived in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

Authorities searched Skocdopole's home, which was empty of all possessions — but there were pools of blood inside the residence, federal prosecutors stated.

Skocdopole had not been seen since August 2019.

Fox News reported Scott rented a room from Skocdopole and then told others that the landlord abruptly moved for work to Dallas.

In May 2020, Skocdopole's remains were on the edge of a creek in Broken Arrow.

Last May, the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Northern District of Oklahoma said in a press release, "The medical examiner’s report indicated two different saws were used during the dismemberment including a saw comparable to a chainsaw."

Scott was convicted of second-degree murder, and in May, was sentenced to 540 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

“Alex Scott was sentenced for the murder and dismemberment of Robin Skocdopole,” said U.S. attorney Clint Johnson. “This successful prosecution was the result of the exhaustive investigation and outstanding cooperation between federal, state, and local law enforcement. We will continue to work with law enforcement partners to hold violent offenders accountable.”

While in jail, Scott began a transition to a transgender individual.

Scott — a biological male who previously sported a beard — presented a feminine appearance during this week's sentencing hearing for the murder of Savinski.

The New York Post reported that Scott was also facing charges in his home state of Oklahoma for allegedly sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy.

